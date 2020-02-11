Redmi Launch Event: Redmi 9A, Redmibook 13, And Redmi Power Bank Launched

Redmi has hosted its first launch event of the year today after teasing the launch of Redmi 9A, a power bank, and its first laptop, RedmiBook.13 The Redmi launch event kicked off at 12 pm today and the live stream was available on Xiaomi India's official website and their Twitter handle. Here’s all you need to know about the products announced at the Redmi launch event:

Redmi 9A specifications and price

The Redmi 9A comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. It has a textured back and will also be made available in a blue colour variant. The smartphone also features a waterdrop notch display and also comes with a dual rear camera. The Redmi 9A will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset that was seen in the Realme C3. The phone will be available for ₹7,999.00.

Redmi power bank specifications and price

The Redmi power bank will be available in two variants – 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh. The 10,000 mAh variant supports 10W fast charging whereas 20,000 mAh variant will support 18W fast charge. It will be available in two different colours – black and white. Moreover, the Redmi power bank has dual input support.

The 10,000 mAh variant will be available for purchase at ₹799 whereas the 20,000 mAh variant will sell for ₹1,499. The products can be purchased from the official website of Mi and Amazon starting February 18, 2020.

RedmiBook 13 specifications and price

The RedmiBook 13 has already been launched in China before finally coming to India. The laptop features a 13.3-inch full HD display with a brightness peak that goes up to 250nits. Speaking of the processor, the RedmiBook 13 comes with 10th generation Intel Core processors and uses both Core i5 and Core i7 configurations. The processors also come with a custom cooling mechanism. When it comes to the memory, the RedmiBook 13 includes an 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a mid-range Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card with a graphics memory of 2GB. Currently, the price has not been revealed; however, reports claim the RedmiBook 13 will be priced within ₹50,000 in India.

Image credits: Twitter | Redmi India