How To Take Screenshot In Jio Phone And Other Screenshot Queries Answered

The Jio Phone launched by Reliance Jio and LYF mobiles is one of the most successful feature phones that is selling India. Jio Phone became popular due to the presence of VoLTE technology and some other features like Wifi support and the presence of Google Assistant. While many users enjoy using their Jio connections and the Jio phones, many of them have also been searching about how to take a screenshot on Jio Phone. Here is a guide which elaborates on both the methods that can help you take screenshot in Jio Phone:

How to take screenshot in Jio Phone?

Jio phone screenshots can be clicked in two ways. The first way is the traditional way in which almost all the smartphones take screenshots, involving the pressing of Volume Down button and Power Button. The second method consists of seeking help from Google Assistant for clicking screenshot in Jio Phone. Here is a step by step guide for taking Jio phone screenshots using both the techniques:

Jio Phone screenshot using the Power and Volume Down button

Unlock your Jio Phone and open the page/screen that you want to capture in the screenshot. Locate the Power Button and the Volume Down buttons on the Jio Phone (The Power button is the red button that is also used for disconnecting ongoing calls. The Volume Down button is the button that you use to scroll down on the Jio Phone, the one that sits below the large square mic button). Press the Power Button and the Volume Down button simultaneously for a few seconds. You will have taken a screenshot in Jio Phone. The phone will show you an alert saying ‘Screenshot Saved to…’, press the mic/ok button to save the screenshot successfully.

Jio Phone screenshot using Google Assistant

Unlock the Jio Phone and go to the page/screen that you want to capture in the screenshot. Long Press the Ok/Mic button located at the centre just below the screen. Say ‘OK GOOGLE’ to activate Google Assitant. Then say ‘Take a Screenshot’, and Google Assistant will take a screenshot for you. You will receive an alert saying ‘Screenshot saved to…’, press the Mic/OK button to save the screenshot successfully.

Where to find the captured screenshot in Jio Phone?

All the Jio Phone screenshots can be located in the gallery. A separate folder titled ‘Screenshots’ where all of them will be saved. Here is a guide on how to find the screenshots in Jio Phone:

Unlock the Jio Phone Open the menu screen, locate the Gallery. Open the Gallery app. Locate and enter the ‘Screenshots’ folder. Here you will find the screenshots taken and saved on your Jio Phone.

Which devices support the methods mentioned above for taking Screenshots?

The techniques shared above are supported on all the Reliance Jio feature phones. These devices include the ₹ 1500 Jio Phone and the Jio Phone 2 that was released as the successor at a price of ₹ 2500. The procedure of taking a screenshot on smartphones is similar to the one mentioned above, but it is simple to execute than the Jio Phone screenshot.

