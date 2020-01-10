Jio Wifi Calling: How To Enable Wifi Calling On Android And IOS? A Step-by-step User Guide

Recently, Reliance Jio announced the launch of their voice and video calls over WiFi service. The Jio WiFi calling service can be enabled in a few easy steps on your Android and iOS devices. Here is a detailed step by step guide on how to enable wifi calling on Android and iOS devices:

How to enable WiFi calling?

As soon as Jio WiFi calling feature was announced to the public, many users have started searching for a guide on how to enable wifi calling on their devices. If your device’s software supports calling over WiFi and you own a Jio sim connection, enabling the Jio WiFi calling feature on your device is quite simple. Here is a step by step guide on how to enable wifi calling on a supported device.

How to enable WiFi calling for Android

To enable Jio WiFi calling on your Android device, you first need to open your device settings. You can get into your device settings by scrolling down your notification shade and tapping on the gear icon or simply by looking out for the settings app from your app drawer and opening it.

Then, you need to select your SIM card's settings from the Network and Wifi menu under your settings app.

After you have opened your SIM card's settings, you need to look out for your Jio SIM and tap on the Jio number.

Once you are at the Jio connection settings for your device, and if your device supports Jio WiFi calling, you will be able to spot an option that says ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’. (Note: The title of the Wifi Calling option might differ depending on the manufacturer of the smartphone)

How to enable WiFi calling for iOS

To enable Jio WiFi calling on your iOS device, you need to open the Settings app on your home screen.

Then, you need to locate the settings for the Phone app in the Settings screen of your iPhone, and once you find it, you need to open the Phone app's settings.

Under the Phone app settings, you will able to spot an option that says ‘Wi-Fi calling’ under the main category of ‘Calls’; open the ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ settings.

In the ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ settings, the feature ‘Wi-Fi Calling on this iPhone’ will be disabled at first. Tap on the setting once, and the Jio Wifi Calling feature will be enabled on your iOS device.

What if I am not able to spot the Wifi Calling feature on my Android or iOS device?

Sometimes it might happen that you are unable to view the ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’ setting in the SIM card settings of your device. There might be two primary reasons why you might be facing such an issue. The reasons behind you encountering the problem of not finding the ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’ option are:

Your smartphone might not support the Wifi calling feature yet Your device might not have been updated to enable calling over Wifi.

If you are facing the issue of not finding the ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’ option due to the first reason, it might take longer for it to make it to your device in the near future. However, there is a possibility that your manufacturer might have pushed out an OTA (Over the Air) update inclusive of the software required to support the feature.

How to use Wifi Calling on Android and iOS devices?

Many users also have the query – Once enabled, how to use Wifi Calling on their device. You do not need any particular app to use Wifi Calling on Android and iOS device. All you need to do is enable the Jio Wifi Calling feature on your device through the steps mentioned above. You can then make and receive calls from your Android and iOS device using the Wifi Calling function.

What is WiFi calling?

WiFi calling or ‘VoWifi’ as Jio calls it, is a cellular feature that is being opted by many leading carrier networks. The Wifi calling function allows the users to make and receive calls via Wifi (when they are connected to Wifi networks) while using their existing cellular connections.

Is there a cost attached to using Wifi Calling?

Jio is offering its Wifi Calling service at no extra costs. Users do not have to bear additional charges for using Wifi Calling. Jio's free Wifi Calling service can be used on the existing tariff plans.

Is Wifi Calling better than regular calling or VoLTE?

With support for Wifi Calling, users can expect better cellular reception and call connectivity even in the most remote locations. Not only does Wifi calling enable the users to make voice calls over Wifi (like in the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) feature), but it will also allow users to make and receive video calls over their cellular networks via Wifi.

Will WiFi calling affect the battery life of my Device?

As of now, there is no conclusive impact of the effects of Wifi Calling on the battery life of smartphones. No reports have been made claiming battery drain issues after enabling the Wifi Calling feature on smartphones.

Will my device overheat while I use WiFi calling?

The scenario of a device overheating specifically due to Wifi Calling is unlikely. At the time of writing, no reports have surfaced about smartphones overheating while Wifi Calling is used extensively.

Wifi Calling Supported devices

According to Jio's website, the following is a confirmed list of devices that support Jio's Wifi calling service:

Apple: All the iPhones that are running on iOS 10.3 or higher have support for the Jio Wifi calling feature.

Samsung: Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 9, Note 8, Note 6, Note 5, Note 5 Duos, Note 4, Note 4 Edge. Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus. Galaxy A10, A10s, A30, A30s, A50, A50s, A70, A70s, A80. Galaxy M10, M20, M30, M40. Galaxy A8 (2018), A8+, A8 Star, A9 (2018), A9 Pro, A7 (2018), A7, A7 (2016), A6, A6+, A5, A5 (2017), A5 (2016). Galaxy J8, J7, J7 Duo, J7 Pro, J7 Prime, J7 Prime 2, J7 Pro, J7 Max, J7 Nxt, J7 (2016), J6, J6+, J5, J5 Prime, J5 (2016), J4+, J4 (2018), J3 (2016), J3 Pro (2016), J2 Ace, J2, J2 (2016), J2 Pro, J2 Hybrid Tray, J1 (2016). Galaxy On 5 Pro, On 6, On 7 Prime, On 7 Pro, On 8. Galaxy C9 Pro, C7 Pro. Galaxy Core Prime 4G.

Coolpad: CoolPlay 6, Mega 5, Mega 5C

Google: Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL

Motorola: Moto G6

Vivo: V11, V11 Pro, V15, V15 Pro, V9, V9 Pro, Y81, Y81i, Y91, Y91i, Y93, Y95, Y15, Y17, Z1 Pro

Xiaomi: Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

