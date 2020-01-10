Jio Wifi Calling: How To Enable Wifi Calling On Android And IOS? A Step-by-step User Guide

Recently, Reliance Jio announced the launch of their voice and video calls over WiFi service. The Jio WiFi calling service can be enabled in a few easy steps on your Android and iOS devices. Here is a detailed step by step guide on how to enable wifi calling on Android and iOS devices:
As soon as Jio WiFi calling feature was announced to the public, many users have started searching for a guide on how to enable wifi calling on their devices. If your device’s software supports calling over WiFi and you own a Jio sim connection, enabling the Jio WiFi calling feature on your device is quite simple. Here is a step by step guide on how to enable wifi calling on a supported device.
ALSO READ: Jio Announces Voice, Video Over Wi-Fi Calling Across India
ALSO READ: Set Jio Caller Tune On Your Phone With MyJio Application In 4 Easy Steps
Sometimes it might happen that you are unable to view the ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’ setting in the SIM card settings of your device. There might be two primary reasons why you might be facing such an issue. The reasons behind you encountering the problem of not finding the ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’ option are:
If you are facing the issue of not finding the ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’ option due to the first reason, it might take longer for it to make it to your device in the near future. However, there is a possibility that your manufacturer might have pushed out an OTA (Over the Air) update inclusive of the software required to support the feature.
Many users also have the query – Once enabled, how to use Wifi Calling on their device. You do not need any particular app to use Wifi Calling on Android and iOS device. All you need to do is enable the Jio Wifi Calling feature on your device through the steps mentioned above. You can then make and receive calls from your Android and iOS device using the Wifi Calling function.
WiFi calling or ‘VoWifi’ as Jio calls it, is a cellular feature that is being opted by many leading carrier networks. The Wifi calling function allows the users to make and receive calls via Wifi (when they are connected to Wifi networks) while using their existing cellular connections.
ALSO READ: Jio Fiber Migration Plan Offers 50GB Free Data At 100 Mbps Speeds
Jio is offering its Wifi Calling service at no extra costs. Users do not have to bear additional charges for using Wifi Calling. Jio's free Wifi Calling service can be used on the existing tariff plans.
With support for Wifi Calling, users can expect better cellular reception and call connectivity even in the most remote locations. Not only does Wifi calling enable the users to make voice calls over Wifi (like in the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) feature), but it will also allow users to make and receive video calls over their cellular networks via Wifi.
As of now, there is no conclusive impact of the effects of Wifi Calling on the battery life of smartphones. No reports have been made claiming battery drain issues after enabling the Wifi Calling feature on smartphones.
ALSO READ: NCLAT Dismisses IT Dept Plea Against Reliance Jio On Demerger Of Tower, Fiber Units
The scenario of a device overheating specifically due to Wifi Calling is unlikely. At the time of writing, no reports have surfaced about smartphones overheating while Wifi Calling is used extensively.
According to Jio's website, the following is a confirmed list of devices that support Jio's Wifi calling service:
ALSO READ: Reliance JIO 2020 Offer: JIO Is The New Santa In Town With Its Exciting New Offers