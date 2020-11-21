How To Turn Off IPhone 12 Pro Max? Find Out How To Turn Off And Restart The IPhone

The new iPhone 12 series has undoubtedly raised the bar for smartphone builders in 2020. The iPhone 12 became available for purchase on October 23, 2020. Ever since its release fans have been swooning over the new gadget on Twitter. The most expensive phone amongst all the iPhone 12 range phones is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which costs around ₹1,29,000 for a 128 GB model and ₹1,39,000 for the 256 GB model. Read on to find out, “How to turn off iPhone 12 Pro Max?”

How to turn off iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Press the volume down located on the left side and lock button located on the right side at the same time.

Hold both of the buttons for 2 to 3 seconds.

Now, you will be able to see an option on your screen saying, “Slide to power off”.

Slide your finger to the right over the “Slide to power off” option to turn off your iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Restart iPhone 12 Pro Max

To restart the iPhone 12 Pro Max, press the Side button once. If the Apple logo doesn't appear on the screen, the device may need charging. Once you plug it into a power outlet using the supplied Lightning cable and let it charge for at least a few minutes, you can try again. Press and hold the Side button along with the Volume Up or Volume Down button until two sliding buttons appear on the screen.

How to take a screenshot in iPhone Pro Max?

Go to the screen you want to capture the screen.

Press the power key simultaneously and the volume key down in your Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The captured image will be minimised and will appear in the lower part of the screen on the left of the iPhone 12 Pro Max for a few seconds.

If you wish to edit or share the capture immediately click on the thumbnail before it disappears. The screenshot editor will open which will let you edit it, cut it, draw, erase, add arrows, circles, comment bubble, use the magnifying glass, add text or a signature.

Once you are done editing the capture, to save it in the photo gallery of your iPhone 12 Pro Max press "OK" and it will ask for confirmation to save in the photo gallery or delete the screenshot.

If you want to send the screenshot on iPhone 12 Pro Max, press the share button, select the app where to share, once shared press "OK", it will ask for confirmation to save the capture or delete it.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max takes the screenshot game to a whole another level as it lets the user, record a video of what’s open on their screen. Hence, a video call, a story or a web page or piece of an internet video, can be recorded and saved in their photos. In addition to this if you want to capture a complete web page in your iPhone 12 Pro Max, first things first, you must know that this method only works with Apple's Safari browser. Take the screenshot with the method mentioned above. Once the thumbnail appears in the lower left of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max screen, click on the thumbnail to access the screenshot editing application, you will see that the text "Full page" appears at the top right, click on it and you will see the full screenshot along with the scroll on the right of the screen.

