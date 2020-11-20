Big Sur Update Stuck On Apple Logo: How To Fix, Installation Duration & More

Recently, several MacBook users complained about Big Sur update getting stuck right after the download is completed. MacBook Big Sur is Apple’s latest software update for the Mac lineup, however, it has proven to be a real blunder as many MacBook owners complain about the update's glitches. This is the reason why many users too various online discussion forums to complain about the Big Sur Update. If you are unable to understand how to fix Big Sur update stuck on Apple logo, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Big Sur update stuck on Apple logo

Big Sur is slowly proving to be a big blunder as the users are unable to complete the download process. While many are reporting issues with the installation process, some have complained about Big Sur update getting stuck on Apple logo. The developers on Apple.com have been trying to help the people to get through this issue effectively. So, here are some of the helpful ways to complete the Apple MacBook Big Sur update and install it safely.

As per a post on the developer forum of Apple.com, the frustrating experience of updating to 11.1 Beta (20C5048k) can be solved by a simple solution. The Apple Support support teams suggest the following solution:

Reboot holding the option key (Startup Manager)

Doing this will return you to software update window

Here you can update the software and the problem will be solved completely

How long does Big Sur take to install?

As per the users reporting on several social media portals, the Big Sur update for Apple MacBook 30 to 45 minutes generally to install. The Big Sur update is about 12 GB. Some users with better internet connection mentioned that the update took just 20 minutes for the complete installation. If upgrading from macOS Sierra or later, macOS Big Sur requires 35.5 GB of available storage to upgrade. If upgrading from an earlier release, macOS Big Sur requires up to 44.5 GB of available storage. To upgrade from OS X Mountain Lion, first, upgrade to OS X El Capitan, then upgrade to macOS Big Sur.

Devices eligible for the macOS Bug Sur update

macOS Big Sur is compatible with these computers:

MacBook introduced in 2015 or later

MacBook Air introduced in 2013 or later

MacBook Pro introduced in late 2013 or later

Mac mini introduced in 2014 or later

iMac introduced in 2014 or later

iMac Pro

Mac Pro introduced in 2013 or later...

