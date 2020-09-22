How To Use Shortcuts On IOS 14? A Tutorial On Shortcut Experience On IOS 14

Shortcuts are one of the most crucial features in iOS for people that use it. Shortcuts create a more streamlined and personalised experience for the user. Since the launch of Shortcuts in iOS, they have been surrounded with constant praise as they are handy and make the user experience much smoother.

Apple unveiled a ton of new features for the latest iOS version. These features target a lot of previously looked over issues in Apple. It also has made changes to the user interface of iOS and these changes have been widely accepted and appreciated by the fans. Apple also brought a much-needed upgrade to the Shortcuts application in iOS 14.

How to use Shortcuts on iOS 14?

Shortcuts have received a much-needed upgrade in the latest version of iOS. The way the shortcuts are organised has been improved drastically and also gives the user to customise the organization according to their comfort with the help of Shortcut folders. Other than that, the introduction of the much-awaited feature, widgets, has been a bonus for the Shortcuts application. A Shortcut folder can now be used in a widget form also and be housed on the home screen making it easily accessible for the user.

How to Create a Shortcuts Folder on iOS 14?

Creating shortcut folders are really handy with organising a number of shortcuts. Shortcuts can be classified into categories according to their nature with the help of Shortcut folders. Here’s how to create a Shortcuts folder on iOS 14:

Open Shortcuts application from the home screen

Now select Shortcuts on the top left-hand corner of the screen

Tap on the folder icon with a plus sign on top of it on the top right-hand corner of the screen

Set a name for your folder

Choose an icon for this folder, if you desire

Tap on Add and add the folder to your collection

How to add Shortcuts To Folders?

Once a Shortcut folder is created, it is empty, and shortcuts need to be added to this folder. Here’s how users can add shortcuts to their Shortcut folders:

Open Shortcuts application from the home screen

Go to my shortcuts tab on the bottom left corner

Tap on All shortcuts on the top of the list

Click on Select in the top right-hand corner of the screen

Now select the shortcuts that you want to add to the folder by tapping on them

Once the selection is made, click on move on the bottom of the screen

Users will be displayed with a list of all the Shortcut folders and they can move the chosen shortcuts to the desired short cuts folder

How to use Shortcuts Folder in Widgets on iOS 14?

The Shortcuts folder being used as widgets makes these reach the highest level of convenience. Users can add their favorite Shortcuts to a Shortcut Folder and add that folder to the home screen with the help of a widget making it extremely easy for the users to access their favorite shortcuts. Here’s how to use Shortcut Folders in Widgets on iOS 14:

Press and hold an application on the home screen and click on edit home screen when the pop up appears

Applications should start jiggling and the user needs to click on a ‘+’ sign on the top right-hand corner to add a widget

Scroll for the shortcuts widget and select that

Click on done to stop adding widgets

Now press and hold the widget that you have just added

A pop-up should appear, tap on the edit widget option

Tap on the Shortcuts Folder you want to assign to the widget from the pop-up

Tap anywhere on the screen other than the pop up to complete the action

Promo image source: screenshot from The Apple Hub Instagram Handle