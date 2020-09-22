IOS 14 Issues: Common Bugs Spotted In The Latest IPhone Update

iOS 14 was recently rolled out globally and while it has been a smooth sail for users when it comes to the download and installation process with minor hiccups. Usually, while rolling out a new major update, it experiences bugs and glitches which spoil the overall experience of the users. However, this time around Apple decided to do extensive beta testing of its iOS 14 which resulted in minimum bugs during its official launch time. However, there are a few issues in the new iOS which should be pointed. Read below to know some iOS 14 issues:

iOS 14 issues

Battery Life

It shouldn't be surprising that the new update might cause some battery life issues to older iPhones. The tech giant has gone on record and stated that they lower the battery life of their older devices in order to maintain longevity. Similarly, the new iOS 14 update is causing a quick battery drain for users on the iPhone 8 and below.

Picture-in-Picture mode

The latest Picture-Picture mode introduced by Apple is surely a welcoming change in iPhones but it still needs a little polishing. The P-i-P mode has been showing issues during playing videos where either the videos do not play while being out of its dedicated application or end up pausing and not playing. Whereas, users have also reported that their audio stops while being in P-i-P mode.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth has become a prominent feature in iPhones ever since the inception of AirPods. However, users have now complained that their previously connected devices are now not getting connected after the update. Users can simply 'Forget Device' and reconnect in order to get their earphones and other Bluetooth devices connected.

Cellular data and network issues

After the iOS 14 update, some users have complained about not receiving any signal strength on their iPhones. Network bars have dropped drastically for some users after installing the new software. However, this issue was also rectified for some after rebooting their device after the update. Users can even try to put their devices in flight mode for a minute or two and go back to the normal settings.