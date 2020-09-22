How To Downgrade From IOS 14? Learn How You Can Go Back To IOS 13

iOS 14 has been live now for a few days. A vast majority of iPhone users have upgraded to this version of iOS. iOS 14 brings a lot of changes to the design and user experience of the iPhone. The addition of widgets has been a never-expected, shocking new feature update for the latest version of iOS and it has been widely accepted by the fans and users.
Sometimes the upgrades to a new iOS can be a little buggy, as Apple hasn’t worked out all the problems for every iPhone yet. As it is a new feature update it can cause some crashes and bugs in the previous iPhones and sometimes newer ones too. This is a common issue with new feature updates and is also faced by Android updates too. In such situations, the users should either hold out on the upgrade or opt to downgrade from iOS 14.
Downgrading is not always the easiest option. Users consider downgrading as an option when they experience issues with the existing iOS version, or they want to jailbreak their iPhone and the latest iOS version doesn’t support that. Keep in mind that there are some prerequisites to perform this action, most important of all being that Apple does not stop digitally signing the previous iOS versions. If Apple stops the digital signing, then downgrading to that version would be close to impossible. Here are the prerequisites and the steps on how to downgrade from iOS 14:
Promo image source: iSpeedTestOS twitter handle