IOS 14 Public Beta 5 Released With Features For Hidden Albums And Revised Widgets

Apple has officially released the iOS 14 Public Beta 5 for users just a day after making it available for developers. The latest update has brought upon a few, but significant changes in the operating system which is now five updates deep in the beta version. iOS 14 beta 5 has been released for both iPhone and iPad users, these updates are fairly large, with download size coming in at 2GB and 4GB for both range of Apple devices respectively.

iOS 14 public beta 5 out: What is new?

Apple has introduced some significant changes o the overall look of iOS 14 with the latest public beta 5 update. A new time picker has been introduced in the interface which ditches the traditional scrolling wheel. The widgets in iOS 14 have also now been changed drastically by the introduction of a taller widget layout. The new widgets are exclusively designed for the far-left screen updates for iPhones and iPads. The new 'tall widget' increases the number of Apple News one user can access to seven in total.

The latest update also provides users with an option to disable the Hidden Albums in the Photos app. Users can open setting, scroll down to photos and look for the 'Hidden Album' option. Apple's description of the setting states - 'When enabled, the Hidden album will appear in the Albums tab, under Utilities. The Hidden album is always available in the image picker'.

Image courtesy - iOS 14 Public Beta 5

Exposure Notifications is the latest addition brought to iPhones and is still pretty much under construction. The interface fo Exposure Notifications have now been changed. If users tap on the 'Turn On Exposure Notifications' option, it will bring upon several options for users to select their country, region or state and let them know whether the feature is available in their specific area. The interface has been changed in its entirety from the iOS 13.6 version of the same. Besides this, a subtle change in the Last Charge Level selection has been made in iOS 14 beta 5. The last charge level has been moved to the right of the interface.

