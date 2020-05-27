IOS Apps No Longer Shared: Apple Confirms The Bug Has Been Fixed For All Users

Apple iPhone and iPad users have been facing a bug that was widespread in Apple’s Family Sharing system. It started to emerge earlier this month and impacted a significant number of Apple users. The bug was introduced with the most recent iOS 13.5 update that would display a dialogue box to users with an error message "This app is no longer shared with you." It also prompted the impacted users to purchase the app from the App Store in order to continue using it. Due to this, users weren’t able to launch some of the applications at all.

iOS apps no longer shared – Fixed

Apple has finally fixed the iOS 13.5 issue that was plaguing the apps on both iPhone and iPad devices. The company confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch that the issue has been fixed for all its users and that it should no longer display the error. The fix was released over the Memorial Day weekend. After the issue started cropping up, users have reported that they have encountered a number of pending app updates for their iOS devices. A few of the applications even went back to their earlier update.

Before Apple released an official fix for the bug, a number of iPhone users had already discovered that they could solve the issue by simply deleting and reinstalling the apps. After the bug was reported by users, the company had re-issued a large chunk of old app updates that were previously released on iOS. The update was apparently rolled out to mitigate the flaw. And that’s exactly what the new app updates did. They overwrote the parts of the apps that were causing trouble.

The issue had affected several popular apps, including the likes of Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube, Discord, Audible.com, and a few others.

And while it is still not clear what had caused the bug, a website stated that it had something to do with the app signing issue with the Family Sharing system which ultimately led to certain apps to behave like paid downloads that users no longer had the right to use. The website also explained that the right to use the app had been removed from the iCloud family circle.

Image credits: Unsplash | @williamtm