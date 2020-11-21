IPhone 12 Pro Max Has Side Sensors Similar To The One's In DSLR, Here's How It Works

The new iPhone 12 series has taken the world by storm ever since it released on October 13, 2020. The iPhone became available for purchase on October 23, 2020. The most expensive phone amongst all the iPhone 12 range phones is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which costs around ₹1,29,000 for a 128 GB model and ₹1,39,000 for the 256 GB model. In a recent video, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was subjected to a teardown by YouTuber Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything, and this wild experiment offered a peek into what the internals are like. Read on to know more about the iPhone Pro Max side sensor.

Read | Big Sur update stuck on Apple logo: How to fix, installation duration & more

iPhone 12 Pro Max Buttons

In his video, the Youtuber specifically highlighted what the new sensor-shift image stabilisation on the iPhone 12 Pro Max can look like. In a blog on its official website, Apple has claimed that this new technique can stabilise an image at over 5,000 times per second. In simple terms, this is a massive improvement over the current optical image stabilisation (OIS) technique which, according to Apple, stabilises an image at 1,000 times per second. The teardown video also sheds light on the difficulty faced while removing the battery.

Read | Apple to pay $113 million in penalty to settle US investigation of 'batterygate' scandal

YouTube Zac Nelson’s video on iPhone Pro Max

Nelson begins the video by prying open the iPhone 12 Pro Max display carefully using heat and his other tools. We can see that the display comes off without much damage and Nelson moves on to try and remove the battery. After unhinging a few screws, he tries to pull the battery out using Apple's embedded pull tabs. However, he is unable to do so and instead, he has to resort to using fast-evaporating alcohol to get the glue at the bottom of the battery to loosen up a bit.

Read | Amazon Funzone Jackpot quiz answers: Win Apple iPad Mini, Samsung Galaxy M51 & more

After his herculean efforts to pull out of the battery succeed, Nelson goes on to remove the rear camera module that has three sensors. The top camera has a telephoto sensor which has a traditional OIS where the lens does the moving to gather steady footage. In addition to this, there is a wide-angle sensor on the side that lacks OIS, and the main camera is said to have the new sensor-shift image stabilisation technique.

Read | MacBook Pro 2020: Learn more about the latest MacBook Pro and M1 Chip by Apple

What’s so special about the iPhone 12 Pro Max side sensor?

What’s special about the iPhone 12 Pro Max right side sensor is that this sensor-shift technology is found traditionally on DSLRs, and Apple is said to be the first to introduce it in smartphones. So, the new image stabilisation technique essentially enables the sensor to shift in place, instead of the lens. This according to Apple’s blog is meant to help in the process of stabilisation significantly as it happens at the picture collection point itself, the sensor.