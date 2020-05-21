IPhone SE 2020: Flipkart Sale Details, Price, Specifications And More

The new Apple iPhone SE 2 smartphone was launched last month in April 2020. The android phone runs on iOS 13 operating system. The smartphone features Apple's most recent A13 Bionic chip and comes with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Currently, iPhone SE 2020 is available on Flipkart for an incredible offer that you cannot miss out. Here is all you need to know about the Flipkart sale.

iPhone SE 2 price in India

The iPhone SE 2 is available in three variant such as 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB internal storage in the Indian market. The three smartphone variants are priced at Rs 42,500, Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively. It comes in three colours i.e. Black, White, and Red.

iPhone SE 2 Flipkart Sale details

The new Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale started at 12 PM IST on May 20 on Flipkart.com. The sale allows buyers to avail a flat discount of up to Rs 3,600. The iPhone SE 2 Flipkart sale offer is available only for HDFC bank card users. This means buyers who wish to buy the new Apple iPhone SE 2020 with HDFC Bank credit or debit card can avail a flat discount now. However, the credit cards users get a discount on both EMI or Non-EMI options whereas debit card users only get the discount through the EMI option.

Buyers who avail the offer will get the effective price down of the base variant to ₹38,900. According to Flipkart, this offer is valid from 20 May, 12:00 pm to 30 June 11:59 pm. Apart from that, ₹3,600 is only available for HDFC card owners who either pay with their credit cards or else the applicable discount will be ₹1,500. Besides that, buyers on Flipkart also have a chance of getting a 5 per cent cashback on Axis Bank credit cards.

iPhone SE 2 specifications

RAM: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Rear Camera: 12 MP

12 MP Front Camera: 76 MP

76 MP Resolution : 750 x 1334 pixels

: 750 x 1334 pixels Pixel density: 326 pixels per inch (ppi)

326 pixels per inch (ppi) Screen Size: 4.7-inch True Tone display

4.7-inch True Tone display Display: Retina HD IPS LCD display with Haptic Touch support and Dolby Vision

Retina HD IPS LCD display with Haptic Touch support and Dolby Vision SIM Size: SIM1: Nano SIM2: works only with eSIM support

SIM1: Nano SIM2: works only with eSIM support Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Dimensions: 138.40 x 67.30 x 7.30 mm

138.40 x 67.30 x 7.30 mm Weight: 148.00 grams

148.00 grams Build: Glass Body

Glass Body Colours: Black, White, and Red

Black, White, and Red Water/Dust Proof: IP67 Rating for dust and water protection

IP67 Rating for dust and water protection Internal Memory: 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB (variants)

