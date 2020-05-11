IPhone 12 Leaks: Know About The Upcoming IPhone 12, IPhone 12 Pro & IPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple's iPhone is amongst the leading smartphone brand all across the globe. People wait for months for newer versions of iPhones to drop in the market with innovative specifications and impressive features.

Recently, Apple has launched iPhone SE 2 in the market with many alluring features for the users to opt for. However, the latest reports have revealed that the details of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been leaked in the market. The iPhone 12 features high refresh-rate, 120Hz ProMotion display and much more.

About iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro phones are expected to be high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models. The smartphone will be having a new feature of switching between 60Hz and 120Hz modes which will help the phone to conserve battery life appropriately. This new feature in the iPhone 12 Pro is similar to the ProMotion system available in the iPad Pro models.

The latest leaks about the iPhone 12 Pro imply that Apple Inc is trying to maintain that reputation whilst also adding battery-intensive features like ProMotion and 5G cellular this year. The iPhone seller has also tried improving low-light photography with faster autofocus and improved image stabilization. Smart HDR is being upgraded to reduce noise in dark environments as well.

iPhone 12 leaks and details

According to the reports, iPhone 12 will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display. All the other features such as ProMotion system, 5G cellular, 3x optical zoom and more are similar to the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will also be featuring the ‘Night Mode’ support feature.

iPhone 12 Pro Max details

Apple's new 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone which is going to feature a battery capacity of over 4400mAH. It also has an OLED display with a screen resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels and 444 ppi pixel density. The iPhone Pro Max offers its users with 13 MP Primary Camera and 13MP + 13MP + 13MP rear cameras with features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and Touch to focus.

With 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual-core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Thunder) processor and it will run on iOS v13.0 operating system.

