Apple Unveils Latest $399 IPhone SE For 2020; Learn Its Features And Specifications Here

Apple has officially unveiled the new iPhone SE an inexpensive iPhone model starting at $399 for a version with 64GB of storage. With the looks similar to that of iPhone 8, the latest model has a 4.7-inch screen, large bezels on the top and bottom, and a home button with Touch ID. The model essentially carries the fifth generation look of iPhone 6 with its consistent design.

iPhone 8 will be available for preorder on April 17 and will be dispatched on April 24. Apple is offering the 128GB model at $449 and a 256GB model at $549. Like all other iPhones, it comes with a free one year offer on Apple TV Plus. The new model comes in black, white, and red shades.

Check out the latest model here:

Key features:

Screen: 4.7-inch True Tone display

Rear cameras: 12-megapixel single 6-element lens, features OIS, flicker sensor for white balance, focus pixels, HDR, and portrait mode for people, video recording at 4K/60fps

Selfie camera: 7-megapixel camera

Dimensions: 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm, 148 grams

Processor: A13 Bionic

Memory: TBD

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Battery: TBD

OS: iOS 13

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit LTE, Dual SIM with eSIM

Biometric authentication: second-generation Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Wireless charging, Lightning connector, 5W charger included

IP67 protection

Basically, the iPhone SE is nothing less than an iPhone 8 with a better camera, processor and a lower price tag. Despite having a relatively old design, this iPhone SE also comes with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, that is only available in the latest iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. The chip ensures a longer lifespan than the $449 iPhone 8 model.

