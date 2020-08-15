Jio Recharge Offers For Independence Day: Here Are The Top 5 Plans

During this time of pandemic in India, telecom users have been asking for more with better services as they do not have any other place to go apart from staying at home. Reliance Jio has been trying its best to provide faster internet and for all its users amid this health crisis in India. Jio recharge offers are known to have been very alluring for users as they get to use a good network in reasonable charges. Many people search for Jio plans and recharge offers, especially during Independence Day. If you are too looking for details about Reliance Jio plans for Independence Day, do not worry, here is a list of some the best Jio recharge offers for you.

Top 5 best Jio recharge offers for you

Jio Rs 599 plan with 2 GB per day

Reliance Jio recharge offer of Rs 599 plan provides the users with 2 GB data per day and it also comes with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes Local, STD and Roaming calls to any service provider. The plan also gives free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 84 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge of Rs 199

The Reliance Jio recharge offer of Rs 279 plan gives its users with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. The Rs 199 Jio mobile recharge offers 1.5 GB data per day. To provide its users with free 100 SMS per day and a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 plan for 365 days

Reliance Jio recharge offer of Rs 999 plan provides the users with 3 GB data per day. The plan also provides its users with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 365 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who subscribe for longer day subscription complimentary subscription to the Jio apps.

Jio recharge annual Plan of Rs 2599 for prepaid customers

Reliance Jio recharge offer of ₹2599 plan provides the users with 2.0 GB data per day + 10 GB extra data. The plan also provides Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12000 minutes local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 365 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who subscribe for annual Jio recharge offers as it also provides a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio Rs 101 plan for uninterrupted Work from Home experience

Jio announced Rs 101 pack not so long ago for its users. The pack provides 12 GB high-speed data for its users. However, the Jio plan only provides data benefits and it does not offer free SMSes or unlimited calling benefits. The Jio recharge comes without any mentioned validity for the customers.

