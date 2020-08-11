How To Activate 4G Data Voucher In Jio After Running Out Of Data?

Jio is one of the biggest telecom service providers in India with a huge number of subscribers. The company has the largest 4G LTE network in the country and offers some of the most affordable plans to its users at high speed. And considering the present situation in the country, a majority of users are dependent on their mobile data connections for internet and often have high data requirements.

This is especially true for people working from home. However, it doesn’t take long before your data is exhausted even if you have a ‘Work from Home’ plan activated on your phone. If that happens, you are left with no other option but to wait until the daily data quota gets renewed automatically at midnight. While that is one option, Jio also offers budget-friendly 4G data vouchers, allowing users to continue browsing at 4G speeds after reaching the FUP limit.

Jio 4G data vouchers

Jio currently offers four 4G data vouchers that you can avail after exhausting your data. In addition, you also get free voice calls with these pack. Here are the available Jio 4G plans:

Jio 4G Plans Benefits ₹11 Unlimited 800 MB data + 75 minutes Jio to Non-Jio voice ₹21 Unlimited 2 GB data + 200 minutes Jio to Non-Jio voice ₹51 Unlimited 6 GB data + 500 minutes Jio to Non-Jio voice ₹101 Unlimited 12 GB data + 1000 minutes Jio to Non-Jio voice

How to activate 4G data voucher in Jio?

Users can activate their Jio 4G data voucher using quick recharge option or through the company’s self-care channels. These include the MyJio app and Jio’s official website which can be accessed at the link here. You can visit the link and activate a suitable 4G data pack by entering your Jio mobile number and other requested details. If you wish to activate a 4G data pack using the MyJio app, here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Launch MyJio app on your device and log-in.

Step 2: Now, scroll down to ‘My Voucher’ section at the bottom.

Step 3: Select any of the plans that you wish to activate and proceed to pay. That's it.

Image credits: Jio