Jio Recharge Offers Today: Is 2GB Free Data Per Day Offer Still Available For The Users?

During this time of Coronavirus pandemic where the nation is under the third phase of the lockdown till May 17, telecom giants like Reliance Jio are trying their best to provide better services for their users to practice social distancing at home effectively. At such a time of need for more data and faster internet, it has been reported that Reliance Jio is providing its users with 2GB daily data for free. The offer of 2GB free data per day is similar to the extra data provided to the users in March 2020. Find out all the details below.

Reliance Jio offers free 2GB data per day amid lockdown in India

The reports state that Reliance Jio is offering additional 2GB data daily through My Jio app with the validity of four days. The free data pack is an add-on to the existing pack of the customer which means if a user has a working pack of 1.5GB data per day, they will receive 2GB more data i.e. 3.5 GB per day. However, it is valid only for a few subscribers.

To find out if the users are eligible for the free recharge or not, the subscriber has to go to ‘My Plans’ section within the MyJio app, where they can find the information under their mobile number. The eligible users will receive 2GB data for free which will be valid for four days. The Reliance Jio is one of the first telecom companies to have provided this benefit to its users.

What are the Jio Recharge offers today? Can you still get 2GB free data per day offer?

It should be noted that Jio started providing the ‘My Jio Pack’ or the free 2GB data to its users starting April 27 and April 28. If you have not received your free data, you can check the availability and eligibility on the My Jio app. The pack ha the validity of four days which means if the person has availed the offer from April 27 it will be valid till May 1.

Apart from this, Jio recently declared that most of the mobile recharge outlets are available for customers who have not been able to recharge their account during the lockdown as they do not know how to use online recharge facility. This will ensure that the customers can avail the recharging facilities and start using the services of the company. The telecom company has also declared on March 31 that the customers will continue to receive incoming calls even after expiry of the prepaid account during this time of lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus infection in the nation.

