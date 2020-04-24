How To Remove Headphone Symbol In Jio Phone In A Few Easy Steps

Jio phone is a budget feature phone which brings a lot of functionalities and add-ons which are otherwise not available to users with a standard Android device. It comes pre-bundled with the company’s suite of applications which include JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic, and other such tools with a massive library of addictive content. Due to this reason, the phone has become highly popular among the masses.

However, Jio phones are sometimes faced with a problem where they get stuck in the headphone mode, especially when you use headphones too often on the device. This is where a headphone symbol would appear on the phone’s notification bar even when a headphone is not plugged in. This is actually a common issue among Jio phones and can be easily resolved.

What happens when a headphone icon is stuck in the notification bar?

When a headphone symbol is stuck in your Jio phone's notification bar, your phone would start functioning as if a headphone is actually plugged in the audio jack, even when it isn’t. Here are some difficulties you may face:

You will have to enable your Jio phone's loudspeaker every time you’re on a call.

You won’t be able to hear your phone’s ringtone for incoming calls.

Your volume settings wouldn’t work while accessing services like JioCinema, JioMusic and the likes because your phone will function as if a headphone has been plugged into the headphone jack and not a phone speaker.

How to remove headphone symbol in Jio phone?

While the issue can be quite a frustrating one, the issue can be easily resolved at times. We list down a few simple tricks that you can try out to fix the issue on your Jio device.

Clean your phone's headphone jack

An issue with the headphone symbol could be a result of some dirt getting accumulated in your Jio phone's audio jack. To fix the issue, you simply need to unplug the headphone and clean the headphone jack with cotton or an earbud. Make sure that you don't use a sharp object or a pointed tweezer to avoid any damage. You can also use a precision screwdriver or a SIM Ejector Tool. Once cleaned, you can plug the headphone and check if the issue has been fixed. This is the easiest trick which mostly resolves the problem.

Phone reset

If you're still having a problem getting rid of the headphone icon, you may try resetting your Jio Phone, however, it is very less likely that this may resolve the issue. This is because it's mostly a hardware issue, and it is best that you get it fixed from an authorized service centre.

Image credits: Jankari9 | YouTube