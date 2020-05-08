Jio Recharge Offers Today: ₹249 Vs ₹199 Plan! Which One Do You Prefer?

Jio is amongst the leading mobile service providers in India. The reports revealed that Jio currently has 369.93 million subscribers (as of January 2020) who use the services of the operator. With such an ever-increasing list of customers, Jio is successfully providing its user with uninterrupted services during this lockdown period.

Reliance Jio is known for providing incredible recharge offers that give the users a huge range of options to choose from. Jio recharge offers start from ₹49 and goes up till ₹2121. However, if you are looking for a monthly plan offers, then the two most popular monthly packs are ₹199 and ₹249.

Also Read | Vista Equity Partners invests Rs 11,367 cr in Jio Platforms in third quickfire deal

Why choose Jio recharge of ₹199?

The Jio plan of ₹199 is one of the most popular plans used by many subscribers of the organisation. The plan provides users with free 100 SMS per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls and free 1,000 minutes which a person can use to make Jio to non-Jio calls as well. In such an effective price, the plan offers 1.5GB data per day and it comes with a validity of 28 days. But, if you are looking for a cheaper Jio recharge plan with lesser data pack, you must opt for the ₹149 pack. This pack offers 1 GB data per day, 300 Talktime minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls and unlimited Jio to Jio calls. It is valid for 24 days and it also gives free 100 SMS per day.

Also Read | Jio Meet app release date, availability, and what are its features

Why choose ₹249 Jio recharge plans?

The ₹249 plan is almost similar to the ₹199 pack. However, the ₹249 Jio recharge provides its users with 2 GB data per day and it comes with a validity of 56 days. Apart from this, it also offers free 100 SMS per day, unlimited Jio-Jio calls and free 1,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio.

Also Read | Jio data leak: Jio's COVID-19 Symptom Tracker's data leaked online: Reports

Also Read | Jio Recharge offers today: Is 2GB free data per day offer still available for the users?