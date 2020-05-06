Jio Meet App Release Date, Availability, And What Are Its Features

Reliance Jio is set to enter the video conferencing space after announcing the formal launch of Jio Meet, a conferencing-cum-collaborative app. It is launching the service under its Jio Platforms subsidiary.

Also Read | How To Change Audio Language In Jio Cinema & Browse Content For A Specific Language?

Jio Meet release date

The company has stated that they are only a few days away from launching the service to capitalise on the surging demand for video conferencing platforms; however, an exact date has not been revealed. Jio Meet will be a nation-wide video calling service that will take on the likes of Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Reliance Industries had announced the launch via its quarterly earnings report.

Also Read | What Are Impressions On Instagram & How Can You Access It? Read Details Here

Jio Meet app availability

As of now, there is no word on the platform’s exact availability. It currently has a standalone website which can be accessed at the URL here: jiomeet.jio.com. The website does not house any details at the moment, except for an official Jio Meet logo and a message thanking visitors for their interest in the service.

However, it is believed that Jio Meet will be available on Android and iOS devices, as well as on Windows and macOS computers. It will also be accessible through web browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. In addition, it will also be available on Outlook via a plugin.

Also Read | Jio Recharge Offers Today: Is 2GB Free Data Per Day Offer Still Available For The Users?

Jio Meet – What does it offer?

As per reports, it is suggested that Jio Meet will come with various features, which will be attractive enough for the Indian users. Speaking about the platform, Pankaj Pawar, Senior VP, Reliance Jio Infocomm, has stated that the new video calling app will offer many unique options which include the ability to work on any device, any operating system, along with an ability to do a complete collaboration. He also added that the collaboration won't limit to a typical video conferencing app. The company is also planning to integrate its eHealth platform with Jio Meet. This will allow users to consult doctors with much ease.

For those unaware, this isn't the first time Jio is venturing into the video conferencing arena. The company had previously attempted to bring a number of similar video conferencing solutions, much like the JioChat app and Jio Group Talk app.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Shares Fall Over 3% After Q4 Earnings; Jio Platforms Sells 1.15% Stake

Image credits: JioMeet