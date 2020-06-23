Indian Mobile Companies: Here Is A List Of Phones Sold By Indian Companies Under Rs 10,000

'Anti-China' sentiment is on a rise among the people of India amid the tensions along the border with China with people boycotting Chinese products to teach the country a lesson. Also, a large number of people are supporting the government initiatives of 'Made in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' which promotes the use of Indian-made products which in return will also help in reviving the economy affected due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Indian mobile phones to buy under Rs 10,000

Chinese smartphones and apps which enjoyed popularity in India till now are in the forefront facing a massive backlash. Campaigns have been started by against the use of these products and finding alternatives to completely replace them. While Indian brands still have a way to go, they offer good value at certain price-points. Following is a list of the phones manufactured by Indian companies which one may consider to buy under the range of Rs 10,000.

1. Micromax iOne Note

Micromax iOne Note smartphone was launched in October 2019. As of June 23, its price in Inda starts at Rs 9,999 and is available on e-commerce websites. According to reports, Micromax is also planning to make a comeback in the Indian markets with three new budget smartphones.

(Image credits: Micromaxinfo.com)

2. Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro

Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro phone in India is available from Rs 8,995 onwards on various e-commerce websites. Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro was launched in the country on May 2, 2019.

(Image credits: karbonnmobiles.com)

3. Lava Z93

Lava Z93 smartphone was launched on 22nd August 2019. It was launched in Charcoal Blue and Royal Blue colours. As of 23rd June 2020, Lava Z93 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999. The official website of the company, however, shows the price at Rs. 7,999.

(Image credits: lavamobiles.com)

READ | Reliance makes history; Mukesh Ambani's the first Indian firm to hit $150 bn market cap

READ | Indian mobile companies: Here is a list of cell-phones that are 'Made in India'

4. Xolo ZX

XOLO is a subsidiary of Lava International. Xolo's latest mobile launch is the ZX. The smartphone was launched in April 2019. As of 23rd June 2020, Xolo ZX price in India starts at Rs. 8,499. It is also available in other variants.

(Image credits: Xolo.in)

5. Yu Ace

YU Televentures is an Indian brand and is a subsidiary of Cyanogen Inc and Micromax Informatics Limited. The company's latest smartphone is the Yu Ace which was launched in August 2018. As of 23rd June 2020, Yu Ace price in India starts at Rs. 4,999.

READ | Rail Ministry exudes confidence in Indian export, highlights fast recovery after COVID-19

READ | Sourav Ganguly gets IPL 2020 boycott threat by Indian traders after anti-China sentiments