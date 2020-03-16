MIUI 10 Stable Update Now Available For Xiaomi Redmi 4, 4A

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 stable update for Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A devices. Both the handsets were initially announced with MIUI 8 custom skin running on top of Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Now despite releasing MIUI 10 update, Xiaomi did not update Redmi 4A to the latest Android security patch. It still shows July 2018 security patch. As for Redmi 4, it includes the October 2018 security patch.

We take a closer look at what the MIUI 10 update for Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A is all about. MIUI 10 update brings changes like support for full-screen gestures, redesigned notification panel and volume sliders, enhanced multitasking management, natural sound system and more.

Download MIUI 10 for Xiaomi Redmi 4A

As far as Xiaomi Redmi 4A is concerned, the MIUI 10 update is called 10.1.1.0.NCCMIFI. It requires 268MB space of your phone’s storage. We have mentioned below the full list of hardware specifications and features of the Redmi 4A.

5-inch IPS LCD display with 1,280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.4GHZ Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset

Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB expandable memory

13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera for selfies

No fingerprint reader

3,120mAh battery

Download MIUI 10 for Xiaomi Redmi 4

The MIUI 10 update for Xiaomi Redmi 4 is called MIUI 10.1.1.0.NAMMFI. It’s about 316MB in size. Below is the full list of features and specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 4: