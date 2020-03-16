The Debate
MIUI 10 Stable Update Now Available For Xiaomi Redmi 4, 4A

Mobile

Now despite releasing MIUI 10 update, Xiaomi did not update Redmi 4A to the latest Android security patch. It still shows July 2018 security patch. As for Redmi 4, it includes the October 2018 security patch.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
android

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 stable update for Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A devices. Both the handsets were initially announced with MIUI 8 custom skin running on top of Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Now despite releasing MIUI 10 update, Xiaomi did not update Redmi 4A to the latest Android security patch. It still shows July 2018 security patch. As for Redmi 4, it includes the October 2018 security patch.

We take a closer look at what the MIUI 10 update for Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A is all about. MIUI 10 update brings changes like support for full-screen gestures, redesigned notification panel and volume sliders, enhanced multitasking management, natural sound system and more.

Download MIUI 10 for Xiaomi Redmi 4A

As far as Xiaomi Redmi 4A is concerned, the MIUI 10 update is called 10.1.1.0.NCCMIFI. It requires 268MB space of your phone’s storage. We have mentioned below the full list of hardware specifications and features of the Redmi 4A.

Also Read | Learn how to change VPN in Android smartphones in two easy ways

  • 5-inch IPS LCD display with 1,280 x 720 pixels resolution
  • 1.4GHZ Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset
  • Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB expandable memory
  • 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera for selfies
  • No fingerprint reader
  • 3,120mAh battery

Also Read | How to download Android 9 Pie update for LG G7 One, Xiaomi Mi A2, Motorola One Power

Download MIUI 10 for Xiaomi Redmi 4

The MIUI 10 update for Xiaomi Redmi 4 is called MIUI 10.1.1.0.NAMMFI. It’s about 316MB in size. Below is the full list of features and specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 4:

  • 5-inch IPS LCD display with 1,280 x 720 pixels resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 1.4GHZ Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core chipset
  • Adreno 505 GPU, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB expandable memory
  • 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera for selfies
  • Fingerprint reader
  • 4,100mAh battery 
First Published:
