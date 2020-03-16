Learn How To Change VPN In Android Smartphones In Two Easy Ways

Virtual Private Network is amongst the most incredible ways to hide from the local network or to reroute your traffic through a server or computer located anywhere in the world. This helps a user or a company to hide its traffic for security reasons so that it becomes harder for the intruders to snoop through any files or delicate information. However, many people do not know how to change VPN in Android smartphones.

How to change VPN in Android smartphones?

People use VPN on an Android smartphone for unlocking geographically restricted access to several online services. For example, if Netflix or other platform is banned in the country you have visited, you can use a VPN to access the services of Netflix as it will help you change the location of your device. There are two ways to set up a VPN, first is manually via Android settings and the other is via Android Apps.

How to set up a VPN from the Android settings?

Open the 'Settings' tab.

Under the 'Wireless & networks' section, select 'More'.

Select 'VPN'.

On the top-right corner, you will find a + sign, tap it.

The network administrator will provide you with all the VPN information available.

Select the desired protocol and enter all the information.

Tap on 'Save'.

Now, you can connect to the network by going to the VPN settings and selecting a VPN of your choice. You will be asked to enter a username and password.

How to set up a VPN using an Android app

One of the easiest ways to change VPN on an Android device is by downloading a VPN app from Play Store. The Play Store has numerous Apps that allows you to change your VPN effectively. According to a popular tech portal, the top three free VPN apps on the Google Play Store are NordVPN, Hotspot Shield, Winscribe, Hide.me, PrivateVPN, and more. Setting up a VPN through an app is simple. All you need to do is:

Download the app.

Open the app and follow the instructions.

And that will help you change the VPN effectively.

