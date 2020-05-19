MIUI 12 Release Date, Livestream Link & Time; Watch Xiaomi's 1st Global Launch Event LIVE

Quick links:
The much-awaited MIUI 12 was previously announced to be launched on April 27. However, fans have been waiting for the global launch and the Chinese tech company has finally announced the release date of MIUI ROM on its social media handle. It is going to be Xiaomi's first global launch event for the MIUI 12.
For the first time, Xiaomi is going to host an online global launch event for announcing MIUI 12 in the market. The online event will go LIVE on Tuesday i.e. May 19 at 5:30 PM IST sharp on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel as well as other social media channels. The VP of Xiaomi India, Manu Jain shared a link to the Livestream and asked all the fans to join in the launch event.
Compared to the last few iterations of MIUI, MIUI 12 is going to be a major leap for Xiaomi smartphones. With many alarming speculations over the organisation, Xiaomi is focusing highly on data privacy with MIUI 12 to provide its users with a sense of security. The Operating System gets all of Android 10’s security features with the added touch of MIUI 12. The ROM is also certified by TUV Rheinland for its privacy and security features.
