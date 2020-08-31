Moto G9 Goes On Sale On August 31 At 12 Noon On Flipkart; Details Inside

Motorola G9 will be available on sale on Flipkart from 12 noon today. Moto G9 is the latest Motorola smartphone and it launched in India last week. Motorola is a reliable brand trusted by users and Moto G9 is one of the most anticipated phones this month. Read on to know about the detailed specs and booking details of the Moto G9.

About Moto G9

Moto G9 has a super-responsive Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor which powers a user’s apps and will help them get things done faster. The phone also has a quad pixel technology and night vision mode, which help capture sharp and detailed photos even in low light mode. Moto G9 has an impressive battery life which can go for 2 days and the phone also has turbo power charging.

Read Also | SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Satellites Launch Postponed Due To 'inclement Weather'

Moto G9 Price

Rs 11,499.

The e-commerce website is offering the 64 GB, 4 GB RAM at 23% discount on the original. Which is why the price of the product has been slashed down from Rs 14,999 to Rs 11,499. Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the product, take a look at them below.

Special PriceExtra â‚¹3500 off(price inclusive of discount

Bank Offerâ‚¹500 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offerâ‚¹500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank OfferFlat â‚¹30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value â‚¹750/

Bank OfferFlat â‚¹75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above â‚¹7,500/-

Bank Offer5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Partner OfferGet 6-month Google One trial on availing Exchange, No Cost EMI or Complete Mobile Protection

No cost EMI â‚¹1,278/month. Standard EMI also available

First Sale Today at 12 Noon; Stay Tuned!

Read Also | NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Spectacular 'veil-like' Supernova Blast

Image credits: Flipkart

Specifications:

The phone has a super responsive processor. Moto G9 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-core processor. Moreover, the phone has 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB ROM. A triple camera system, which has 48MP + 2MP + 2MP and an 8MP front camera. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery which lets the phone’s battery last up to 2 days. The phone comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 and the phone supports USB Type-C Port.

Read Also | NASA Shares Image Of Canyon Floor & Wall Rock On Mars Resembling 'dragon'

Read Also | Google Could Soon Provide Ethics Service To Companies Building AI Solutions

Promo image: Motorola.in