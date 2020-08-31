Moto G9 Goes On Sale On August 31 At 12 Noon On Flipkart; Details Inside

Motorola G9 will be available on sale on Flipkart from 12 noon today. Moto G9 is the latest Motorola smartphone and it launched in India last week. Motorola is a reliable brand trusted by users and Moto G9 is one of the most anticipated phones this month. Read on to know about the detailed specs and booking details of the Moto G9.
Moto G9 has a super-responsive Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor which powers a user’s apps and will help them get things done faster. The phone also has a quad pixel technology and night vision mode, which help capture sharp and detailed photos even in low light mode. Moto G9 has an impressive battery life which can go for 2 days and the phone also has turbo power charging.
The e-commerce website is offering the 64 GB, 4 GB RAM at 23% discount on the original. Which is why the price of the product has been slashed down from Rs 14,999 to Rs 11,499. Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the product, take a look at them below.
The phone has a super responsive processor. Moto G9 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-core processor. Moreover, the phone has 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB ROM. A triple camera system, which has 48MP + 2MP + 2MP and an 8MP front camera. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery which lets the phone’s battery last up to 2 days. The phone comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 and the phone supports USB Type-C Port.
