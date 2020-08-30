SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Satellites Launch Postponed Due To 'inclement Weather'

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has postponed the launch of next round of Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 from August 30 10:12 AM EDT to September 1 at 9:29 AM EDT due to “inclement weather”. The private Aerospace company was expected to launch its self-manufactured payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites that are going to be the 12th round of internet-boosting satellites. With the upcoming launch, the total number of Satlink satellites already in space would be more than 600.

Standing down from today’s launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 30, 2020

SpaceX’s Starlink Mission

SpaceX had launched its most recent 11th batch of Starlink satellites on August 18 that included at least 58 of company’s constellations. SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle will reportedly lift off from launch pad LC 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the 12th edition on September 1. With an abundance of Starlink satellites, Elon Musk’s company has also indicated its plans of rolling out internet service with the latest fleet by the end of 2020.

Starlink is reportedly Elon Musk's dream project with a target of a massive constellation of as many as 12,000 satellites into space. As the project continues to expand, SpaceX has ramped up its lift-offs by launching 60 satellites in space after every 14 days. Even though the current plan is to deploy around 12,000 such satellites in the space, the company has stated that the ultimate goal is to take the same number up to 42,000. SpaceX is also sending out invitations to people who are interested in the potential low-cost internet service to apply for receiving updates on Starlink news and beta availability.

Meanwhile, the Starlink satellites launch wasn’t the only lift-off that was scheduled for August 30, SpaceX is still going ahead with its planned the launch of a SAOCOM 1B radar observation satellite on a different Falcon 9 vehicle from launch pad SLC 40 of the Kennedy Space Center after nine hours at 7:18 PM EDT. The company has also been working on test launches of its Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad 39A. As per the latest update, the weather conditions for the SAOCOM 1B launch remain 40 per cent in favour.

Targeting launch of SAOCOM 1B at 7:18 p.m. EDT tonight. Falcon 9 and SAOCOM 1B are vertical on SLC-40. Weather continues to be 40% favorable for liftoff pic.twitter.com/jCIYnIc8Ju — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 30, 2020

