Motorola One Hyper Launched With 64MP Dual Rear And 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera 

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has launched the Motorola One Hyper, its first phone with a pop-up selfie camera. Much like any other recent Motorola phone, the Motorola One Hyper is also an affordable mid-ranger that focuses a great deal on photography elements. The Motorola One Hyper is also Motorola’s first phone to pack a 64MP main camera.

Phones with pop-up selfie cameras have been around for some time now but this is the first time Motorola is joining the bandwagon – after having come up with a slew of punch-hole display phones including the Motorola One Vision. Everything else about the Motorola One Hyper, even core design, seems familiar though if you crossed paths with phones like the Motorola One Vision.

Motorola One Hyper specs, price

Speaking of core specs, the Motorola One Hyper has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1080p+ or full-HD+ resolution. There’s no fancy in-display fingerprint reader – just an old-fashioned (not to mention, a more reliable) scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Motorola One Hyper has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is also expandable.

The dual SIM phone runs near stock Android 10 software out-of-the-box. The Motorola One Hyper is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Interestingly, the Motorola One Hyper supports whopping 45W fast charging through USB Type-C – not the fastest around, but definitely something that’s worthy of the phone’s ‘hyper’ moniker.

On to the cameras, the Motorola One Hyper comes with dual rear cameras – a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide angle camera with a 118-degree field-of-view. On the front, the Motorola One Hyper comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

The Motorola One Hyper is launching in the US at a price of $399 which roughly translates to Rs 28,000. The phone will be available for buying from December 4. It isn’t known if Motorola will bring the Motorola One Hyper to India at this point of time but going by its recent stints, there’s a very high possibility it may happen. For now, all we know is that Motorola is prepping to launch the Moto Razr 2019 in India in the days to come.

