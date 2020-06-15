Motorola One Fusion Plus Launch On Flipkart: Check Out Time, Date, Price & More

Motorola recently announced its new smartphone that is Motorola One Fusion Plus. The device will be sold via Flipkart on June 16, 2020. The company confirmed the launch of Motorola One Fusion Plus via Twitter. The phone has some attracting features and it has already entered in the European markets. It seems that the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is not planning to waste any time in bringing its devices to the Indian markets. Motorola has already launched Edge+ and Moto G8 Power Lite smartphones in the country.

What time will Motorola One Fusion Plus launch on Flipkart?

Motorola One Fusion Plus will launch on June 16, 2020, at 12:00 PM IST.

Flipkart has also held a contest in which they have asked the customers to guess the price of the upcoming device. The people who guess the price correctly will get exciting prizes.

The winners of the contest will be announced on July 5, 2020.

Flipkart has also hinted that Motorola One Fusion Plus comes at an unbelievable price.

The price of the smartphone will be revealed on June 16.

You can also click on the "Notify Me" option to get a reminder when the smartphone is available for sale.

Get the power of infinite battery with #TheUltimateOne. The 5000 mAh battery on the all-new Motorola One Fusion+ keeps you going strong for days! Unveiling on 16th June on @Flipkart. https://t.co/SCmNtZDoSC pic.twitter.com/opTJD4WGYn — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 15, 2020

Motorola One Fusion Plus' price and specifications

Motorola One Fusion Plus has four cameras at the back panel that include a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP wide-angle camera, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera. The phone comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery that supports TurboPower charging. Motorola One Fusion has 6 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with support for expandable storage with a hybrid slot. It will be powered by Snapdragon 730G processor. The processor is optimized for gaming which means you can play your favourite games with higher resolutions on the device.

Get ready to experience powerhouse performance of #TheUltimateOne. The all-new Motorola One Fusion+ comes with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G that gives you 20% faster performance and packs 6 GB RAM. Unveiling on 16th June on @Flipkart. https://t.co/fgR8Kc5pXR pic.twitter.com/TIGFTOx5zS — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 15, 2020

Moreover, Motorola One Fusion Plus will feature an HDR 10-enabled 6.5-inch edge-to-edge HD+ display. The upcoming phone will also have a notch-less display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is an LED flash and support for 4K video recording. Motorola One Fusion Plus has a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. There will be two colour options, blue and white, for the device. As per reports, Motorola One Fusion Plus will be priced at 24,999; however, the price of the mobile has not been revealed yet officially.

