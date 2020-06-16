Motorola One Fusion Plus Launched At Rs 16,999: Check Specs, Sale Date, And Other Details

Motorola One Fusion Plus has been launched in India via Flipkart. The smartphone was already being teased on Flipkart. Its price and other information are finally revealed. Flipkart had also kept a contest in which it had asked the customers to guess the price of Motorola One Fusion Plus. The customers who guessed the price correctly will get exciting prices from Flipkart and the winners of the contest will be announced on July 5, 2020.

Motorola One Fusion Plus has created a lot of hype among the audience with its release. The smartphone has some stylish looks and it has already launched in Europe due to which some specifications of the device are already known. The phone was launched in Europe for EUR 299 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Pic Credit - Flipkart website

Motorola One Fusion Plus Price and Specifications

Motorola One Fusion Plus is priced at Rs16,999.

The smartphone runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and it is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Motorola One Fusion Plus has a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

It has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone packs a 16-megapixel camera inside the pop-up camera module.

Motorola One Fusion Plus comes with a hybrid SIM slot and for microSD, it has an expandable memory up to 1TB.

The mobile has a rear fingerprint scanner and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

The connectivity options on Motorola One Fusion Plus include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and Dual 4G VoLTE.

Motorola One Fusion Plus comes in two colour options, Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Motorola One Fusion Plus Flipkart Sale details

Motorola One Fusion Plus has 5% savings on Citi Credit and debit cards

There is also an EMI option available for the device

Customers who have Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can avail No Cost EMI

There is a flat Rs 75 cashback on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs 10,000

Motorola One Fusion Plus is expected to go on sale on June 24, 2020, at 12 PM on Flipkart.

