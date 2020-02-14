MWC 2020 Cancellation Prompts Realme To Hold Online Global Event; Oppo Postpones Launch

Many big mobile companies including Oppo and Realme have decided to alter their MWC 2020 plans since the trade show has been cancelled by the GSMA. Both Oppo and Realme were Barcelona-bound and were reportedly set to launch their next big smartphones. Oppo was supposed to launch its flagship device Oppo Find X2 which was scheduled to take place on February 22, whereas Realme was set to announce the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone along with a TV. Realme was scheduled to hold their global launch event on February 24.

Oppo reschedules launch for Oppo Find X2

Following the cancellation of MWC 2020, Oppo has now pushed the launch date for Find X2 to next month in March. In a statement to Android Authority, Oppo stated that it respects and understands GSMA’s decision to cancel the MWC 2020 event in Barcelona, and added that after serious consideration, they have also decided to reschedule the global launch event for Oppo Find X2 which was originally scheduled to be held on February 22. Oppo further revealed that the event will be rescheduled for March and that further information will be shared soon.

Realme to stick with launch date and host online launch event

Realme, which was scheduled to hold its first global launch event at the MWC 2020 just two days after Oppo, has not postponed its plans. Instead, Realme will now host an online launch event and plans to beam it globally from Madrid without moving the originally scheduled date. Realme released a statement stating the company has decided to cancel the participation at MWC Barcelona 2020 keeping in light with the impact of the coronavirus and the cancellation of MWC 2020. The statement further added that their first 5G flagship smartphone Realme X50 Pro 5G which was originally planned to make its debut at the MWC 2020, is now going to be launched online globally in Madrid on February 24.

Several other big companies were also planning to launch their upcoming products at the show, which was set to take place between February 24 and February 27. These included Huawei (releasing Mate XS), Xiaomi (Mi 10), TCL (TCL 10 series), and Motorola (new Edge flagship), amongst others.

Image credits: Instagram | The GSMA