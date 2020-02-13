Odion Ighalo Banned From Man United Training Due To Fear Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Manchester United’s new signing Odion Ighalo has been banned from the team’s training ground fearing potential coronavirus threat. Ighalo has been signed on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season. It is reported that the player is training separately at one of United’s training facilities.

Odion Ighalo banned: Man United fear coronavirus outbreak

#mufc have told Odion Ighalo to stay away from Carrington due to fears of coronavirus #mulive [espn] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 12, 2020

Odion Ighalo has been instructed by the club to train away from the first-team’s training ground - AON Training Complex, Carrington. It is considered as a preventive act to avoid any risk pertaining to coronavirus. It has gripped the whole of China, claiming 1100 lives.

Odion Ighalo banned: The player misses out on Man United's Spain trip

Odion Ighalo has also not travelled with Manchester United first team for the warm weather training camp in Spain. This was done to ward off concerns over border restrictions on people who have travelled to China in the last 14 days. This would affect his potential re-entry to England.

Another tough day on our warm-weather training camp ✔️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/wWyIUbz2hJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2020

While the chances of the 30-year-old being infected with the virus is very minute according to reports in England, United do not wish to risk anything. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quizzed about Ighalo’s absence from the warm weather camp.

Solkskjaer clarified that since Odion Ighalo has come to UK from China in the last 14 days, they were not sure if he would be allowed back in England had he left for Spain. Therefore, Ighalo was working out with personal trainer Wayde Richardson at the GB Taekwondo Centre in Manchester.

Odion Ighalo will travel to Stamford Bridge: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Solksjaer has confirmed that Odion Ighalo will travel with the squad to Stamford Bridge. United had signed Ighalo after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for three months with an injury.

The Red Devils have slipped to the eighth spot in the Premier League after a draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 25. They have bagged 35 points in 25 games in the Premier League, winning just nine games in all. The Red Devils will next play against Chelsea on February 17 (February 18, according to IST).

