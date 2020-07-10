New Lava Z61 Pro: Know Its Price, Specifications, Origin & Other Details

Smartphone manufacturer Lava launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Lava Z61 Pro on July 9. The Lava Z61 Pro price in India is Rs. 5,774. Here is everything you need to know about the Lava Z61 Pro phone:

#LavaZ61Pro launched in India Price: Rs 5,774 2+16GB Features: 5.4 inch HD+ Display 1.6GHz octa-core processor 5Mp Front 8Mp Rear camera 3100mah battery .

No mention of fast charging, Face unlock feature, No fingerprint scanner.

No mention of fast charging, Face unlock feature, No fingerprint scanner.

Expandable storage up to 128GB

Lava Z61 Pro specifications:

Lava Z61 Pro Display:

The new Lava phone has a 5.45-inch HD+ display. Further, the shape of the phone is enhanced by significant bezels on the top and bottom portions of the phone. The aspect ratio of the Lava Z61 Pro is 18:9.

Lava Z61 Pro Storage:

The new Lava phone is equipped with a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. Further, the phone has a 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The phone storage can be expanded up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD card.

Lava Z61 Pro Camera:

The new Lava Z61 Pro has an 8-megapixel rear camera paired with an LED flash support beneath its sensor. Further, the phone has a 5 MP front camera hidden inside the top bezel of the phone. Some of the other camera features include portrait mode (bokeh), burst mode, panorama, filters, beauty mode, HDR and night mode. Further, the new Lava phone also has the rear focus feature.

Lava Z61 Pro Battery:

The new Lava phone is equipped with a 3,100mAh battery.

Lava Z61 Pro Connectivity:

The Lava Z61 Pro will support Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG support and a Micro-USB port.

Lava Z61 Pro Security Options:

Although the new Lava phone does not have a fingerprint scanner, it has a Face Unlock for security.

Lava Z61 Pro Colours:

The new Lava phone is available in two colours i.e. Midnight Blue and Amber Red. Further the Lava Z61 Pro has a gradient finish.

Lava is from which country?

Are you wondering ‘Lava is from which country’? Lava International Limited is an Indian smartphone company that was established in the year 2009. Lava International Limited has its headquarters in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. However, Lava runs overseas operations in countries like in Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Mexico and the Middle East, Pakistan and Russia.

Lava also has a research and development centre in China. In a statement to a media portal, the Head of Lava International said that the new Lava Z61 was a ‘made in India’ product. He also said that the phone offered a seamless performance and attractive look. Further, he said that the phone would meet all the entertainment needs of users.

