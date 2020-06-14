Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 14 2020: Amazon Vivo S1 Smartphone Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 14, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Vivo S1 Smartphone. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Vivo S1 Smartphone.
There is a Vivo S1 Smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Who according to Forbes has become Football's first-ever billionaire?
Answer 1: Cristiano Ronaldo
Question 2. WeTransfer, a data-sharing website was founded in 2009 in which country?
Answer 2: Netherlands
Question 3. Which famous business leader born on June 10th worked at Applied Materials and McKinsey & Company before joining Google?
Answer 3: Sundar Pichai
Question 4. Name India's popular bicycle brand which shut down its operations on World Bicycle Day 2020.
Answer 4: Atlas Cycles
Question 5. Who is the director of Sadak 2- starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, the sequel to the 1991 movie Sadak?
Answer 5: Mahesh Bhatt