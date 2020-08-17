Nokia 5.3 Price, Specifications, And Estimated Release Date In India

The new Nokia 5.3 might soon be launched in India since the model has now been listed on Nokia’s India website. The Nokia 5.3 launch date is speculated to be Aug 28, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the Nokia 5.3 India price and specifications according to Nokia’s official website.

Nokia 5.3 price in India:

The Nokia 5.3 is priced at 189 Euros in the global markets. Hence the Nokia 5.3 price in India will amount to about Rs. 16,750.

Nokia 5.3 specifications:

Nokia 5.3 Camera:

The new Nokia 5.3 will have four rear cameras. The 4 back cameras include a 13-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 118 degrees’ lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. This model will also be equipped with an LED flash. The smartphone will have an 8-megapixel front camera. Further, it’s night mode will allow one to capture clear images without the use of flash. The Portrait mode will also be available in the new Nokia 5.3.

Nokia 5.3 battery:

The new Nokia 5.3 will come with a 4000mAh2 battery as well as an AI-assisted Adaptive Battery that will help to save the energy that is consumed by applications. A single charge will allow one to operate the device for about 2 days.

Nokia 5.3 performance:

The new Nokia 5.3 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. One can choose between 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. The in-built storage of the phone amounts to 64GB, while the expandable storage amounts to 512GB. This model will have an Android 10 operating system. Users will also receive the new Android 11 update.

Nokia 5.3 Display:

This model will have a 6.55-inch display size and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Its dimensions are 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm. The new Nokia 5.3 will weigh 180 grams. It also has a 2.5D glass front and a scratch-resistant back. This model will also offer an HD+ display with the Low Blue Light feature. The phone will be available in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colours.

Other specifications:

The Nokia 5.3 will support a 3.5mm headphone jack. This model will come with 2 microphones. The new Nokia 5.3 will also have a Google Assistant. One can also choose between single sim card and double sim card options.

