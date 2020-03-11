All OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Will Have 5G Support, Reveals CEO Pete Lau

As per the latest technology news, soon 4G will be old school and every internet user will start operating 5G networks. Where SIM card companies are preparing to launch 5G services, smartphone companies like OnePlus are all set to launch 5G mobiles. Recently OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that OnePlus 8 series smartphones will all have 5G functionalities.

CEO Pete Lau's take on 5G functionalities in OnePlus 8 series smartphones

CEO Lau recently spoke about the OnePlus 8 series and the new features that one can expect from the upcoming android phones of the company. He said that the smartphone supergiant has been investing in 5G for many years. Pete Lau mentioned that the company is committed to moving forward and they see 5G as the direction that leads to it. The OnePlus CEO had revealed back in 2019 that an all-5G OnePlus 8 series was a possibility and now they are moving forward with the idea.

We're going all in on 5G. You in? pic.twitter.com/liO2wVIsf9 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2020

OnePlus has worked with Qualcomm since our start. We kicked off the 5G era with them, and we can't wait to see what's next. @cristianoamon @Qualcomm — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2020

The OnePlus executive also said that the prices of OnePlus 8 series may increase because the smartphones are going to have 5G support. Apart from this, the reports have also unveiled the anticipated release date of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The fans of this android phone can expect the OnePlus 8 and Oneplus 8 Pro to hit the markets by mid-April rather than March-end.

The reports have also indicated that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will offer a quad-camera setup, with three lenses arranged vertically in a pill-shaped module that creates a small bump. Below the small bump, the phone will feature the LED flash and the fourth camera lens right above it. Reports also teased the fans that the phones might also be laced with laser autofocus module and wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 series is undoubtedly going to be a treat for smartphone users.

What is 5G?

5G is currently the fastest and more efficient network than 4G available to consumers. It has a speed of up to 100 GB per second and 5G is believed to be 100 times faster than all 4G networks available. However, it will not only assist in interconnecting people but it will also help in connecting devices and controlling machines. With this new network, one can control and command vehicles, infrastructure and more. 5G is the new generation of an enhanced mobile network that connects the world to the fingers of a user.

