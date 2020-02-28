Realme X50 Pro 5G Becomes First Phone To Feature ISRO's NavIC Navigation Technology

The Realme X50 Pro 5G, which was finally launched last Monday in India, comes with a host of fun and exciting features. Now, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature ISRO's NavIC navigation system.

The news was confirmed by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter who stated that their ultimate flagship phone, the Realme X50 Pro, will certainly come with ISRO's NavIC and the same will be featured on the company’s upcoming device. This was in response to a user who pointed out that the phone’s specifications page advertised that the phone came with ISRO's NavIC technology and asked if that was true. Here's the tweet from Madhav Sheth:

Yes, our ultimate flagship, #realmeX50Pro features #NavIC & even our upcoming phone will feature it as well.

So World's first, World's second, coming in a row, all for India.

Plan to talk more on 5th March. See you there with 1500 #realme fans. https://t.co/SXwcu1vYyI — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 27, 2020

Realme X50 Pro - First phone with ISRO's NavIC support

Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the first phone to come with ISRO's NavIC support. The flagship device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is the company's high-end smartphone and tablet SoC flagship smartphone processor. However, as Qualcomm addressed its support for NavIC technology, it had only named the Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 460 SoC to have supported the technology and there was no mention of the Snapdragon 865 SoC having NavIC technology support. Qualcomm had made the announcement in October last year and it needs to be confirmed if ISRO's NavIC technology on the Realme X50 Pro is software-based or if there is a chip that has been equipped with the navigation technology from ISRO.

Image credits: realme.com