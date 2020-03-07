First Nokia 5G Phone To Launch On March 19 Alongside A Host Of Other Devices

HMD Global, the mobile phone company which makes Nokia phones, has announced that it is set to unveil the company’s first-ever 5G smartphone on March 19 in London, ahead of its appearance in the upcoming James Bond franchise No Time To Die.

As of right now, there are no details around the upcoming Nokia 5G handset's name or the hardware configurations. However, fans will get to catch a glimpse of the unnamed 5G smartphone in the new 90-second commercial that will be released on March 8. The ad campaign has been created in collaboration with the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, where Agent Nomi - played by Lashana Lynch - will be seen using the device in the film.

Nokia’s first 5G smartphone to be unveiled on March 19

HMD Global had also sent out a press release earlier saying the first 5G-ready Nokia smartphone will be unveiled on March 19, along with a range of other devices from the company. It also added that it will possibly release an ‘original phone' teaser, which is expected on March 8.

According to reports, the company’s March 19 event will likely feature the launch of Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 – known as ‘Captain America', Nokia 1.3 and an entry-level Android phone – Nokia C2.

However, the 5G smartphone remains one of the most talked-about and eagerly-anticipated devices. It is rumoured that the phone will make its debut as the Nokia 8.2 5G and it could be part of Nokia’s upper mid-range phones and not a flagship device.

What else do we know about the upcoming Nokia 5G phone?

TechRadar has leaked a few pictures of the upcoming Nokia 5G device and revealed that the phone comes with a circular camera module housing four cameras clustered around the central flash. The design and colour tone is similar to what was seen on the Nokia 7.2 which came out in 2019. However, fans will have to wait until March 8 for the first commercial to be released to get a glimpse of the upcoming Nokia 5G device.

Image credits: Tech Prolonged