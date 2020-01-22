Poco F2 Launch Date & Price In India, Other Device Specifications Revealed

After a gap of almost two years, Poco is finally returning to the smartphone scene with their much-anticipated successor to the Pocophone F1, better known as Poco F1. However, this might be the first time that Poco might come up with a smartphone series as an independent brand. Recently, the design of the upcoming Poco F2 and Poco F2 lite was leaked on the internet. Though the leaks are not very prominent, here is everything you need to know about Poco’s Poco F2 and Poco F2 lite:

Poco F2 lite and Poco F2 specifications

Many leading tech portals suggest that the Poco F2 could run on Android 9.0 (Pie) OS. They also mention that the smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The Poco F2 lite leaks suggest that the smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 765, which is the same chipset as that seen on the Redmi K30 5G. Here is a list of all the speculated specifications that might make it to the end product:

Poco F2 specifications

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 - Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) RAM & Storage 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage (Base Variant) Display 1080 x 2340p IPS LCD display, 19.5:9 ratio Camera 16 + 8 + 5 MP triple-camera setup, digital zoom, auto flash and Face Detection. Front Camera 20 MP Connectivity Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte. Battery 4100 mAh.

Poco F2 lite and Poco F2 launch date

At the time of writing, the Poco F2 lite and Poco F2 launch date have not been revealed or talked about on the internet. However, the Indian accounts of Poco posted about teasers hinting the second generation of Pocophones. The Poco F2 lite and Poco F2 were not revealed or talked about in the social media posts that were made on Twitter by Poco India.

An open letter to all #POCO fans!



Thanks for making it possible. #POCOIsHere and we're ready for an action-packed season 2. Are you? pic.twitter.com/vYOQ8HZj8v — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

However, Poco mentioned about their immense success of the Pocophone F1, that they created in collaboration with Xiaomi. They also talked about the beginning of season 2, which indirectly hints towards the possible launch of the Poco F2 lite and Poco F2. From the information present, it can be said that Poco F2 lite and Poco F2 launch date is coming closer. While Poco has officially started teasing the Poco F2 lite and Poco F2 on social media, many experts and tech portals have speculated that the Poco F2 launch date in India might be expected to be around February 7, 2020. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Poco F2 Lite and Poco F2 price in India

At the time of launch, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 was priced starting from ₹ 21,999 going up to ₹ 28,999. The Poco F1 proved to be a flagship killer and was praised by the think tanks of the tech realm for their aggressive pricing. The Poco F2 seems to be round the corner with Poco posting teaser posts on Twitter. According to the leaks and information provided by tech experts, the Poco F2 lite and Poco F2 price in India would land the devices in the premium budget and the mid-range smartphone categories. The Poco F2 lite’s price can be estimated to be around the 18k mark, and the Poco F2 price in India could range somewhere around the ₹ 26,000 mark. Many tech portals are suggesting that the Poco F2 price in India might start from ₹ 26,990 for the base variant, going all the way up to ₹ 31,990 for the high-end model.

