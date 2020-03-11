Quarantined Chinese Kids Come Up With A Unique Trick To Avoid Studies

Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei province which has been the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, has been in lockdown since January 23, this year. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, residents have been instructed to stay at home and the kids in the city are doing their schooling and homework using the Ding Talk app, which is an enterprise communication and collaboration platform developed by Alibaba Group.

The app, which was originally used by professionals for communicating with their colleagues, had to be specifically redesigned by the e-commerce company in a way to establish communication between the teachers and these students and promote online learning. This was done to ensure that the children's education does not get impacted due to Coronavirus.

Chinese kids try to bring down the 'Ding talk' app from the app store

However, during the lockdown, Chinese kids did not seem quite interested in studying. To avoid studying, the kids decided to do something unthinkable – the students literally rallied together to yank the Ding Talk app from the app store by giving it negative ratings. The kids did this hoping to avoid studies. And while it may sound deviously 'genius', the trick, in fact, worked.

In locked down Wuhan, teachers use an app called DingTalk to set homework. Kids realised if it got enough one-star reviews it would be removed from App Store. Thousands of reviews flooded in, and DingTalk’s rating fell from 4.9 to 1.4 overnight. Legends. https://t.co/HGjZhVfgUa — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) March 7, 2020

The application had garnered well over 800,000 negative app reviews on the app store which brought down its rating from a 4.9 to a miserable 1.4 in over just a couple of days. However, it is not known if the Ding Talk app will ever be taken down from the app store or will there be some kind of easement for the Chinese kids to avoid doing their homework.

Image credits: Unsplash | Macau Photo Agency