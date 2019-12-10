Realme X2 Booster Sale Will Let Buyers Reserve A Unit Before Launch, Get Rs 500 Discount 

Realme will let potential buyers reserve a unit of the Realme X2 before launch. The promotional sales event called ‘booster’ sale has gone live on Tuesday, December 10 – that is a week before the official launch – on Realme’s online store. The booster sale will allow potential buyers to reserve a Realme X2 by paying a deposit of Rs 1,000 until December 16.

The remaining balance will then have to be paid between December 17 and December 24. Realme will ship the product as soon as you make the final payment. This means, those who volunteer of Realme’s booster sale will be the first to get their hands on the Realme X2. They will also be eligible to get a discount of Rs 500 on purchase of the Realme X2.

Realme X2 India launch on December 17

Realme will launch the Realme XT 730G as the Realme X2 in India. The Realme X2 – sold in China - comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable. The dual-SIM Realme X2 runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 software. The Realme X2 further packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The Realme X2 comes with a four-camera setup on the rear. It has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Realme X2 has a 32MP camera.

As for pricing, the Realme X2 starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 16,000) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 19,000) for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage – in China.

Realme is seemingly also prepping a Star Wars edition of the Realme X2 that it may launch alongside the standard Realme X2 in India on December 17. Realme will also launch its first truly wireless earbuds, aka Realme Buds Ear on the same day.

