Realme is Prepping A Star Wars Realme X2 For India, Launch Set For December 17 

Realme tied up with Marvel last year to launch a limited Spider-Man: Far From Home edition of the Realme X, and now it seems, it’s partnering with Lucasfilm to come up with a special Star Wars edition of the Realme X2. Realme has started teasing the product with a dedicated landing page on Flipkart.

More features of the special edition Realme X2 will be revealed on December 11 and while the landing page doesn’t explicitly call out Star Wars, it features the iconic and all-familiar Millennium Falcon hinting at the ‘obvious.’ The starship also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G branding highlighting the core hardware inside the product. Clearly, both the Realme XT 73G and its Star Wars edition will pack the same core hardware. It would be interesting to see if Realme ends up calling the Realme XT 73G as the Realme X2 – that’s how the phone is sold in China by the way.

Realme will launch the Realme XT 730G/Realme X2, Realme X2 Star Wars edition and Realme Buds Ear in India on December 17.

Realme X2 specs, features

Speaking of specs, the Realme X2 – sold in China - comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable. The dual-SIM Realme X2 runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 software. The Realme X2 further packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The Realme X2 comes with a four-camera setup on the rear. It has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Realme X2 has a 32MP camera.

To put it simply, the Realme X2 is slightly bumped up version of the Realme XT with a faster processor and faster charging – rest everything stays the same.

