Realme X2 Pro Available With The R-Pass Till 27 November

The Realme X2 Pro which is a high-end smartphone would be available for purchase till 27 November till 12 PM. This could be purchased using the R-Pass that would be available till 4 PM today. This would be an online sale.

Buy the Realme X2 Pro

Now, as per Realme, the R-Pass could be used to procure the Realme X2 Pro during the 27 November flash sale. This would go on till 11:59 PM IST on 27 November. Check out below an official Realme teaser of the above sale.

The invite-only sale for India's #FastestChargingFlagship is till 11:59 PM tomorrow! Order now & avail benefits:

-Free #realmeBudsWireless

-7 day Return for first 10,000 customers at https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1 https://t.co/XHiLrFaWJo — realme (@realmemobiles) November 26, 2019

At this juncture, USP is the 64 MP quad rear camera that offers 20X Hybrid Zoom. Then, there is the 50W Flash Charge that is claimed to charge up the battery very quickly. It also becomes worth checking out the key technical; specifications of the smartphone. Check these out below.

6.5-inch Super-AMOLED display

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

Octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, clocked at 2.96 GHz

64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP quad rear cameras

16 MP selfie snapper

6GB, 8GB, 12GB RAM editions

64GB, 128GB, 256GB internal storage variants based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

4000mAh battery.

In related news, Realme stated that more than 2 lakh customers registered for purchasing the Realme X2 Pro on 26 November. Then, Realme X2 Pro is also slated to receive the ColorOS 7 update. This rollout is also slated to begin from January this year. A beta version of ColorOS 7 is slated to begin from December this year. Along with this smartphone, there are also another devices in the Realme X2 Pro ColorOS 7 rollout path. These are Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 3, Realme 3i, and Realme 2 Pro.

