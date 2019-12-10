Realme X50 5G Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Like The Redmi K30 

Hours before Xiaomi’s Redmi takes the wraps off its first 5G phone, aka Redmi K30, rival Realme has announced that its first 5G phone, aka Realme X50, will pack the same core hardware. That it, just like the Redmi K30, the Realme X50 will also be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 765G processor with integrated X52 5G modem. More details including a tentative launch timeline are awaited.

Realme X50 5G reveal

Realme has already shared a couple of tidbits about the Realme X50 5G – enough to warrant interest. The Realme X50 5G will support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G, and it will also be Realme’s first phone with a punch hole display. Basis of a teaser render shared by Realme, we know that the Realme X50 5G will come with dual punch-hole selfie cameras – sort of like the Samsung Galaxy S10+. This should entail in a near edge-to-edge or bezelless design. Even the Xiaomi Redmi K30 will have a similar design – also it would be 5G-ready. So, it’s clear who Realme is going after.

That core hardware, aka Snapdragon 765G is what makes things interesting. The newly announced Qualcomm processor has been designed to bring 5G connectivity to the masses. The Snapdragon 765G, as is obvious from the ‘G’ moniker, is also focused on bringing high-end gaming at more affordable prices.

Snapdragon 765G details

More precisely, the Snapdragon 765G is based on a 7nm manufacturing process and comes with “5G integrated into a SoC (System-on-Chip) and supports all key regions and frequency bands.” Additionally, the platform is also said to bring “select premium-tier features, including next-gen Qualcomm AI Engine and select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, to a broader audience.”

Realme had confirmed in September that it will globally launch 5G smartphones by the end of this year and it will also be “among the first to launch smartphones powered by Snapdragon 7 Series mobile platform with integrated 5G.” True to that announcement, Realme has now started teasing its first 5G phone.

