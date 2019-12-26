Realme X50 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras To Launch In China On January 7

Realme has been teasing the launch of its upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone for the past few weeks. While Realme has already revealed a few of its features, the exact launch date of the phone was not known, until now. Realme has finally decided to launch the X50 5G on January 7 at an event in Beijing, China. According to the teaser poster posted on Weibo, the handset is expected in at least two colour options.

However, Realme X50 5G will not be the only smartphone to be unveiled on January 7. The company is also expected to unveil another (Lite) variant of the handset during the event.

Realme X50 5G is to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset under the hood, in addition to two selfie cameras on the front. In addition to being equipped with simultaneous 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, Realme X50 5G will come with an enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging, claiming to juice up the phone's battery from 0 per cent to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.

he enhanced version of VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge battery technology should be significantly faster than the standard, existing VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The existing VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology is rated to charge 67 per cent of a 4,000mAh battery in half an hour.

From everything that is known so far, the Realme X50 5G is expected to sport a 6.6-inch screen. The display is said to feature 90Hz refresh rate, much like the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. Realme X50 5G is likely to house 64-megapixel primary sensor. Inside, there may be up to 8GB of RAM. Up front, the device is said to feature a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor for selfies and video calls.

Recently in September this year, Oppo unveiled the original VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology with support for 30W output. The company claims the new standard is 12 per cent faster than VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.