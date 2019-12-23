Realme X50 5G To Support Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge: Report

According to social media promos and teasers, the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone will support an enhanced version of the VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge, which claims to charge the device up to 70 per cent in 30 minutes. The enhanced version of VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge battery technology should be significantly faster than the standard, existing VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The existing VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology is rated to charge 67 per cent of a 4,000mAh battery in half an hour.

Realme X50 will be the company's first-ever smartphone to feature 5G connectivity. The teaser reveals that the device will have the all-new cooling system to offer. In terms of connectivity, Realme X50 will be backed by dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G.

Thanks to the latest teaser, we can safely assume that the Realme X50 will be able to charge the device significantly faster than previous fast charging technology standards. In addition to charging the device up to 70 per cent in 30 minutes, you can expect the handset to be fully charged in less than an hour (60 minutes), credit goes to the enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

Realme X50 5G: Features, tech specs (Rumoured)

From everything that is known so far, the Realme X50 5G is expected to sport a 6.6-inch screen. The display is said to feature 90Hz refresh rate, much like the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. Realme X50 5G is likely to house 64-megapixel primary sensor. Inside, there may be up to 8GB of RAM. Up front, the device is said to feature a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor for selfies and video calls.

Recently in September this year, Oppo unveiled the original VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology with support for 30W output. The company claims the new standard is 12 per cent faster than VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.