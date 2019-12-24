Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Had An 'egg-celent' Time At A Christmas Party

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were recently seen catching up together, before the arrival of Christmas in the town. The two Hollywood celebrities have been long-time friends, since 1994, after the two starred in the iconic sitcom FRIENDS. Read more to know how the two 'friends' met and their gala times that involved an egg:

READ | Will Lisa Kurdow Play The 'smelly Cat' In Fox's New Animated Show?

Lisa and Courtney’s gala time

Actor Courteney Cox took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of herself. In the video, fans got to see her getting a face painting on her forehead. It was a painting of egg yolk, that the FRIENDS actor happily wore on her forehead. The caption in the post read, “Had my face painted at a Christmas party last night. No one got it. Really understood the meaning of the phase. Sound on.” The post garnered over 18 lakh likes by the long-time fans of the actor, within 13 hours of the post. Here is the post by Cox:

READ | Sooraj Barjatya's Son Wants To Continue 'family Tradition'; Wishes To Work With Salman

Cox with Kudrow

At the Christmas party, Courteney Cox was accompanied by her long-time friend Lisa Kudrow, who later posted a selfie with Cox, after she had the face painting done on her forehead. Kudrow took to her Instagram handle and posted the selfie, with the caption, “Again Court???” Both the actors were looking beautiful in the photo according to the fans, and it went on to receive over 8 lakh likes. Both the Instagram posts by the two were flooded with egg puns, and love from their fans. Here is the post by Kudrow.

READ | Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Humongous Christmas Tree After Kim Kardashian's Tree Was Mocked

READ | Will Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo In Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.