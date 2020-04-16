Reliance Jio Ramps Up Jiofiber Broadband And Launches JioPOS Lite App

With the lockdown extension and with more and more citizens now working from home, Reliance Jio has ramped up its JioFiber network capacity across the city of Mumbai to cope with the growing demand for data by providing reliable broadband connectivity to its customers.

Reliance Jio offers basic JioFiber broadband connectivity amid lockdown

Reliance Jio via its official Twitter account recently announced that it will provide a Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10Mbps) wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charge, for this period. In addition, it will also provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable amount.

Additionally, Reliance Jio has also partnered with Microsoft Teams to enable individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions to continue their professional lives while still practising social distancing amid the COVID-19 or Coronavirus pandemic.

Double data across Reliance Jio 4G add-on vouchers

Furthermore, for its 1.36 Cr mobility SIM users, last week Reliance Jio announced it will also be offering double-data across its 4G add-on vouchers and will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional cost, to meet the increased need of these services. With the upgrade, the 4G data vouchers of Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101, now come with 800 MB, 2GB, 6GB, and 12GB of high-speed data respectively. These vouchers also bundle voice calls to non-Jio numbers and offer 75, 200, 500 and 1000 minutes respectively of outgoing talk time to any non-Jio network across the country.

Reliance Jio launches JioPOS Lite app allowing users to earn rewards

To enable recharges, and support livelihood and earning for those impacted by lockdown, Reliance Jio has also recently launched the JioPOS Lite app, which allows community recharge. The app, which is available on Google Play store, allows any individual to become a partner of Jio and recharge prepaid numbers of other Jio users as a medium to earn money.

Image credits: Reliance Jio | Twitter