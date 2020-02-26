Reliance Jio Cuts Down Validity Of ₹1,299 Prepaid Plan And Introduces Two New Plans

Reliance Jio is certainly the most affordable telecom service provider in India right now and has a range of prepaid plans based on the needs of its customers. However, the telecom giant has now reduced the validity of one of its popular prepaid plans.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Become 39 Per Cent More Expensive, Check Updated Prices Here

Jio 1299 plan now comes with a shorter validity

The Jio 1299 plan is known to be one of the affordable packs and the company has now cut short its validity period. The pack offers 24 GB of mobile data and will now be valid for only 336 days, whereas it was previously valid for 365 days. However, apart from its validity, Reliance Jio has not compromised much on other benefits offered by the plan.

The Jio 1299 plan will continue to offer subscribers with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and as for other networks, it will provide 12,000 minutes. However, they have placed a limit on the SMSes as well. Users will now be allowed to send 3600 messages with the revised plan.

Reliance Jio will also provide complimentary access to its applications.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Rs 249 Vs Airtel Rs 298 Vs Vodafone Rs 299 2GB Daily Data Plans Compared

Reliance Jio plans – Latest prepaid plans

The company has been introducing a lot of prepaid plans and recently came up with a new plan which is priced at ₹2121 and discontinued its ₹2020 plan. The ₹2121 is basically a revised version of the ₹2020 plan and comes with a validity of 336 days as opposed to 365 days, which was offered by the ₹2020 plan.

For users looking for an all-rounder pack that has a lot to offer with just a few more bucks, they may go for the ₹2121 plan over the ₹1299 plan as it also comes with a free subscription to Jio TV and JioCinema.

Reliance Jio has also introduced two more super affordable plans recently which have been priced at ₹49 and ₹69. The two offers have a validity of 14 days and offer 2 GB and 7 GB of data respectively.

Also Read | Jio Plans For Every Budget: A Comparison Of Rs 249, Rs 444 And Rs 599 Plans

Also Read | How To Convert Vodafone 3G SIM To 4G? Step-by-step Guide On How To Upgrade And Activate 4G

Image credits: Twitter | Reliance Jio