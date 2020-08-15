Reliance Jio Recharge Offers: List Of Best Jio 4G Plans With 84 Days Validity

Reliance Jio provides its users with high-speed internet and is considered to be one of the best telecom services in India. Jio recharge offers are known to have been very alluring for users as they get to use a good network in reasonable charges. Many people search for Jio plans and recharge offers, especially for the 84 days validity plans during this time of the pandemic. This is due to the increase in the consumption of the internet that has made users choose bigger plans than the one they used to choose before. If you are too looking for details about Reliance Jio plans for 84 days validity, do not worry, here is a list of some the best Jio recharge offers for you.

Reliance Jio recharge offers for 84 days validity

Reliance Jio Rs 555 plan with unlimited calling

Reliance Jio recharge offer of Rs 555 plan provides the users with truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. The plan also provides free 1.5GB data per day along with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day, and the validity of the plan is for 84 days. In this minimal recharge of Rs 555, users get the benefit of Jio 4G calling with super-fast internet.

Reliance Jio plan with unlimited calling and 2 GB per day

Reliance Jio recharge offer of Rs 599 plan provides the users with 2 GB data per day and it also comes with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes Local, STD and Roaming calls to any service provider. The plan also gives free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 84 days.

What is the Reliance Jio recharge offer of ₹999 plan?

Reliance Jio recharge offer of Rs 999 plan provides the users with 3 GB data per day. The plan also provides its users with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 365 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who subscribe for longer day subscription complimentary subscription to the Jio apps.

