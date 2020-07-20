Airtel Unlimited Plans: List Of 7 Best Airtel 4G Recharge Plans For You

Bharti Airtel provides its users with high-speed internet and one of the best telecom services in India. Airtel unlimited plans are known to have been very alluring for users as they get to use a good network in reasonable charges.

Many people search for Airtel unlimited plans and recharge offers. If you have been looking for details about Airtel unlimited data plan or call plan, do not worry, here is a list of some the best Airtel plans with impressive offers.

All Airtel unlimited plans explained

Airtel 149 plan with unlimited calling

Airtel recharge offer of ₹149 plan provides the users with truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. The plan also provides free 2GB data and 300 SMS, and the validity of the plan is for 28 days. In this minimal recharge of ₹149, users get the benefit of Airtel unlimited calling with super-fast internet.

Airtel prepaid recharge of ₹179 with ₹2 lakh life insurance

Similar to the Airtel recharge offer of ₹149 plan, the Airtel unlimited pack of ₹179 offers its users with free 2GB data and 300 SMS which is valid for 28 days. Users also get the benefit of truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. Apart from all this, in just ₹20 extra, a subscriber to this plan gets a Life Insurance cover of ₹2 lakh without any health checkups.

Airtel 219 plan with unlimited calling and 1 GB/day

Airtel recharge offer of ₹219 plan provides the users with 1GB data per day and it also comes with truly unlimited local, STD and Roaming calls to any service provider. The plan also gives free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 28 days.

What is the Airtel recharge offer of ₹249 plan?

Airtel recharge offer of ₹249 plan provides the users with 1.5GB data per day. The plan also provides truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 28 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who subscribe for monthly Airtel recharge offers.

Airtel prepaid recharge of ₹279 with ₹4 lakh life insurance

The Airtel recharge offer of ₹279 plan gives its users a life insurance cover of ₹4 lakh alongside truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. The ₹279 Airtel mobile recharge offers 1.5GB data per day. To provide its users with the Life Insurance cover of ₹4 lakh, the telecom supergiant Bharti Airtel has partnered with HDFC Life Insurance.

Airtel unlimited pack of 349

Airtel's prepaid plan of ₹349 offers a free subscription to Amazon Prime streaming services. Now, Airtel users can watch their favourite movies and shows on Amazon Prime without any interruption. However, apart from providing a free subscription to Amazon Prime, the telecom supergiant also provides additional internet data. The ₹349 Airtel prepaid plan comes with 2GB internet data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. But, the Amazon Prime will only be activated for a month i.e. until the pack expires.

Airtel unlimited pack of 398

Airtel recharge offer of ₹398 plan provides the users with 3GB data per day and it also comes with truly unlimited local, STD and Roaming calls to any service provider. The plan also gives free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 28 days.

